Senate reverses course on $20 marriage license fee

Without debate, members of the Utah Senate voted Monday to reject a bill that would raise the cost of a marriage license by $20.

Revenue from the additional fee would have been used to fund state efforts to promote healthy marriages and relationships. And couples would have the option of earning a $20 rebate, effectively negating the cost of the fee, by completing premarital training and counseling.

The bill, SB29, received a 17-12 vote when it was first heard in the Senate last week. But a final vote Monday split the chamber 14-14, a single vote short of passage with one member absent.