The woman whose body was found last week in a brushy area near south Provo rail lines has been identified as 38-year-old Elisabeth Blanco.

The cause of death of the Provo woman has not yet been established, but police say foul play is not suspected.

The body — found about 9:15 a.m. Feb. 7 near 1600 S. State — is believed to have been in the area for weeks or months.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC