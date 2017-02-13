Bill seeking Hole in Rock state park goes to governor

The Utah House gave final passage Monday to a bill pursuing creation of a new state park on federal land around Hole in the Rock, a famous cleft in a cliff over the Colorado River that was traversed amid danger by early Mormon pioneers.

Representatives voted 73-1 to adopt Senate-passed amendment to HB63. It now goes to Gov. Gary Herbert for his signature or veto.

Its sponsor, Rep. Keven Stratton, R-Orem, has said Mormon heritage groups would like to expand trekking operations there, but such efforts are thwarted by federal land agencies' 12-person limits on group sizes and a lack of camping and staging facilities.