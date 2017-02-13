House will consider bill requiring education ballot question to say it would raise taxes 17.5 percent

"It prevents what I believe is gamesmanship by showing either a decimal place or fraction that may not tell the whole story about what the tax increase is," he told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee.

That committee unanimously passed the bill, and sent it to the full House. No one spoke against it at the Monday hearing.

"We see this as transparency for the taxpayer," said Billy Hesterman, vice president of the Utah Taxpayers Association. "It is an appropriate way to give the taxpayer a full understanding of what is being presented to them."

"More information is better," said House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City. "It will give us a better likelihood of understanding the proposal."

Leaders of the Our Schools Now effort point to Utah's last-in-the-nation per-pupil funding and warn of the long-term consequences of shortchanging education.

"Right now, Utah students are learning with fewer resources than ever. Because of past budget decisions, schools are operating with $1.2 billion less, this year alone," the group says on its website, referring to an income tax rate cut in the early 2000s and an earlier constitutional amendment that allowed the income tax to go to colleges and universities as well as kindergarten-12th grade. "This results in burdensome classroom sizes, stagnant student learning and most importantly, reduced opportunities for our children. Our Schools Now makes an investment in Utah kids today in order provide an exceptional education our students need for the future."

McCay, House chairman of Public Education Appropriations Subcommittee, said he opposes the Our Schools Now initiative. He worries that it will fail, and "a loss at the ballot over taxes would be bad for our education system for a long time," making it more difficult to fund it in year-to-year budget battles, he said.

Gov. Gary Herbert and legislative leaders have opposed the income tax increase saying it could hurt a now-growing economy by chasing away potential new businesses. They have called instead for raising more money for schools through reforms, including trying to collect more owed-but-uncollected tax on internet sales, or reducing some tax deductions and credits.

McCay said Monday, "I think it's dangerous to raise taxes anytime you have an economy that is effectively moving. I think it's even more difficult, though, to not tell the whole story behind the economic picture of what you are attempting to do."

A recent Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found Utahns split on the proposed tax increase, with 47 percent supporting it and 40 percent opposing.

A recently released poll by the Libertas Institute and the Utah chapter of Americans for Prosperity, suggests a requirement to provide extra tax information could stop defeat the Our Schools Now initiative.

The poll showed 50 percent of participants in support of raising the income tax rate by seven-eighths of 1 percent. But when told the change would cost the average Utah family of four $900 each year, 69 percent of participants said they were less likely to back the initiative.