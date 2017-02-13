Gov. Herbert appoints judge to fill 1st District Court vacancy

Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Kirk Morgan as a judge to fill a vacancy on the 1st District Juvenile Court.

"Kirk has a unique breadth of experience and dedication to the Juvenile Court that is unparalleled. His extensive experience with both dependency and delinquency issues and his defense and prosecution perspectives gives him special understanding of the issues that the individuals in his courtroom will face. I am confident Kirk will serve the families in the first district with integrity and wisdom, and great heart," Gov. Herbert said in a news release.

Morgan previously served as special assistant to the United States attorney in the District of Hawaii and as United States Air Force judge advocate general.