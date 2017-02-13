Quantcast
Gov. Herbert appoints judge to fill 1st District Court vacancy

The Salt Lake Tribune
Gov. Gary Herbert has appointed Kirk Morgan as a judge to fill a vacancy on the 1st District Juvenile Court.

"Kirk has a unique breadth of experience and dedication to the Juvenile Court that is unparalleled. His extensive experience with both dependency and delinquency issues and his defense and prosecution perspectives gives him special understanding of the issues that the individuals in his courtroom will face. I am confident Kirk will serve the families in the first district with integrity and wisdom, and great heart," Gov. Herbert said in a news release.

Morgan previously served as special assistant to the United States attorney in the District of Hawaii and as United States Air Force judge advocate general.

Following his military service, Morgan began working as a city attorney in Brigham City, a position he holds presently. Morgan is also a partner at Mann, Hadfield & Thorne in Brigham City and serves in the Box Elder County Attorney's Office as chief deputy county attorney and juvenile court prosecutor. Morgan received his law degree from Brigham Young University.

"I am both humbled and excited to be selected by Gov. Herbert to serve as the next juvenile court judge in the First District. I look forward to serving the children and families of the First District to the best of my abilities," Morgan said in a news release.

Subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate, Morgan will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey Burbank.

 

