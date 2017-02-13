Utah woman’s body recovered from under ice at Flaming Gorge

Crews have recovered the body of a Utah woman who fell through the ice at Flaming Gorge reservoir.

Officials say 59-year-old Rebecca Weston of Plain City was found Sunday afternoon, a day after the all-terrain vehicle she was riding on broke through the ice near the Utah-Wyoming border.

The sheriff's office in Sweetwater County, Wyoming says Watson had been ice fishing with family at the reservoir. Three other relatives on board the ATV were able to escape, but Watson slipped underneath the water.

Dive teams found her body in about 100 feet of water.