West Valley City woman who allegedly was shot by her grandson dies

He is also accused of killing his father, stabbing grandfather.

A 67-year-old West Valley City woman who was shot last month — allegedly by her grandson, who also is accused of killing his father and attacking his grandfather — has died.

Elaine Manning passed away on Wednesday, according to her obituary. Manning and her son, 46-year-old Gregory VanDeMerwe, were both shot in the head on Jan. 24 at a home near 4000 South and 1500 West, police say.

Michael Gregory VanDeMerwe, 23, was charged Feb. 2 in 3rd District Court with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, all first-degree felonies. The aggravated murder count carries the potential for the death penalty.