West Valley City woman who allegedly was shot by her grandson dies

By connect
First Published      Updated 46 minutes ago

He is also accused of killing his father, stabbing grandfather.

A 67-year-old West Valley City woman who was shot last month — allegedly by her grandson, who also is accused of killing his father and attacking his grandfather — has died.

Elaine Manning passed away on Wednesday, according to her obituary. Manning and her son, 46-year-old Gregory VanDeMerwe, were both shot in the head on Jan. 24 at a home near 4000 South and 1500 West, police say.

Michael Gregory VanDeMerwe, 23, was charged Feb. 2 in 3rd District Court with one count of aggravated murder and two counts of attempted aggravated murder, all first-degree felonies. The aggravated murder count carries the potential for the death penalty.

The charges had not been amended as of Sunday, according to the court docket.

Charging documents say that in a 911 call, Manning told dispatchers her grandson was stabbing her 68-year-old husband and her son was struggling to pin him down. Then the woman "exclaimed" that Michael Vandemerwe had a gun and said, "Michael, please don't," followed by a gunshot, the charges say.

Police found Gregory VanDeMerwe and the grandmother with gunshot wounds to their heads and the grandfather with four stab wounds, the charges say.

The grandparents were taken to a hospital, and Gregory VanDeMerwe was pronounced dead.

A joint obituary for the grandmother and her son describes Manning as a beautiful and caring woman and says VanDeMerwe passion to learn new things was inspiring. A celebration of life for the two will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 15 at the American Heritage Mobile Home Park clubhouse, 3040 S. Homecrest St. in Salt Lake City.

