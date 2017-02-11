Kaysville police ask for public’s help in search for armed robber

Police are looking for an armed robber who took money from a Kaysville credit union Saturday.

Just before 8:30 a.m., a man displayed a handgun at the Goldenwest Credit Union, at 131 W. 200 North, according to the Kaysville Police Department.

The man was wearing dark pants, a dark hoodie, a dark ball cap, a camouflage face mask and sunglasses. After the robbery, he ran east from the credit union. Despite assistance from several surrounding police agencies in the search, no suspects had been taken into custody as of late Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect's whereabouts may submit tips anonymously by texting 847411. Tipsters are asked to type "KAYSVILLEPD" followed by the message. People may also call the police at 801-546-1131.