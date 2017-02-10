Domestic violence gun bill sails through panel

Legislation aiming to keep guns out of the hands of people convicted of domestic violence or who have protective or restraining orders against them is off to a strong start in the Utah Capitol.

The House Law Enforcement Committee unanimously endorsed HB206 on Friday, sending it onto the full House for consideration.

The legislation may not have prevented the murder of 23-year-old Katherine Peralta by her estranged husband in December in the parking lot of ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah. But it would be a start in protecting such women, said Peralta's father, Carl Calloway, who testified in favor of HB206.