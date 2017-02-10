Under plan, Utah couples would choose between $20 or premarital counseling

Utah brides- and grooms-to-be would need to chose between a marriage-training course or a $20 fee under a bill that earned preliminary Senate approval on Friday.

Senators voted 17-12 in favor of SB29, which raises the cost of marriage licenses by $20 while offering a corresponding $20 rebate to couples who complete premarital counseling.

For couples who forgo counseling, the money collected by the additional license fee would be used to fund state efforts to promote marriage and family health.

"Utah has a vested interest in establishing strong marital relations and a huge cost when they break down and fail," said bill sponsor Sen. Allen Christensen, R-North Ogden.