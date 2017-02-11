Lawmakers again seek to make state park at Little Sahara

Dunes » This year’s proposal includes creating first wilderness area on state-managed land.

Utah House members voted Friday to explore creating a state park at the popular Little Sahara sand dunes — which is on federal land now overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

HB95, which passed on a 69-1 vote and now goes to the Senate, would also create Utah's first wilderness area on state-managed lands.

That would be on 9,000 acres out of the nearly 56,000 acres at Little Sahara. It would be named in honor of the late U.S. Rep. Bill Orton, D-Utah, who died in an ATV accident at the sand dunes.

A similar bill cleared the House in 2016 but did not reach a full-Senate vote.