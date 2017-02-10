Utah lawmakers nix comprehensive sex ed, so porn site steps in

Those accessing xHamster in Utah redirected to educational series after lawmakers nix program.

The Utah Legislature recently rejected the idea of adopting a comprehensive sexual education program — instead of the state's existing abstinence-only curriculum — so porn site xHamster has decided to take matters into its own hands.

This week, the website began redirecting web traffic originating from Utah to a non-explicit sub-site featuring sex-ed videos.

"Utahns consume the most porn per capita of any state, but have some of the lowest levels of sexual education," xHamster says in a pop-up to the site. "We're here to change that."

Members of Utah's House Education Committee acknowledged on Monday that the abstinence-based approach currently used in schools is having little effect in lessening rates of teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.