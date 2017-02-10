House votes to outlaw panhandling at freeway exits, high-speed roads

The House voted Friday to outlaw panhandling at freeway exits and along high-speed highways by taking a different approach than previous, similar laws that were struck down as unconstitutional.

The House voted 72-0 to pass HB161 sponsored by Rep. Steve Eliason, R-Sandy. It now goes to the Senate.

Rather than directly targeting panhandling — which has been ruled a form of protected speech by U.S. District Court Judge Ted Stewart — Eliason said his bill "is focused on pedestrian safety."

He said it still allows panhanding, but "if you are going to do that, you should do it in a safe place instead of a lane of traffic."