Bishop touts legislative process during Legislature visit

Bishop suggested that a focus on legislative procedure can mitigate those concerns and cool tempers. Too many decisions are made by "fiat," he said, which robs the public of exercising its voice through representative government.

"You change the body politic," Bishop said, "and you change the way people react to it."

Executive action "swings back and forth," Bishop said, depending on the individual who holds that office. But while Congress may change its mind over time, he said, those decisions are made through a public and deliberative process.

"That can't be done at a higher level," Bishop said. "You've got to get close to the people."

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, hinted at partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., asking Bishop what steps federal lawmakers are taking to advance legislation.

"I'm wondering when Congress is going to start putting bills on the president's desk so we can slow down all of these executive orders," Davis said.

Bishop said the goal is to pass bills, but he added that there is a renewed push for specificity in legislation in order to avoid broad generalities that are open to administrative interpretation.

That specificity takes time, he said, but is also indicative of a healthy debate.

"Going through a legislative process demands that you have hearings," he said, "it demands that you have input."

Bishop also spoke about eliminating the Antiquities Act, which allows presidents to create national monuments. Another option he said, would be to exempt Utah from it — as Wyoming already is.

Tribune reporter Lee Davidson contributed to this story.

bwood@sltrib.com

Twitter: @bjaminwood