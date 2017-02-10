Utah lawmakers seek power for states to veto federal rules

Utah lawmakers are seeking new power for states to veto presidential executive orders and federal administrative rules.
The House voted 60-11 Friday to endorse HCR6, which calls for passage of the "Re-empowerment of the States Amendment" to the U.S. Constitution, introduced in Congress by Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah.
Under that amendment, if two-thirds of state legislatures agree, they could veto any executive order or administrative rule. It does not include acts of Congress.
"Now states are subservient and take orders from the federal government on almost every issue," said Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville, sponsor of HCR6. "Not only does it result in a loss of state powers, it results in a loss of individual freedom."