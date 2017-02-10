Utah lawmakers seek power for states to veto federal rules

He said such veto power could allow states to act as an extra check on Washington and force the federal government to pay more attention to states. He predicted the process would be used only in the most egregious cases.

Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan, supported the bill as far as it goes, but lamented that it excludes acts of Congress. He said that shows Washington cannot be trusted to reform itself, and that a convention of the states is needed to consider amendments to give back power to the states.

The national leader of the drive for such a convention, former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, R-Okla., visited the Utah Legislature on Friday, and appeared at a rally of a few dozen supporters. He said Utah is the 11th state he has visited so far this year.

"Across the country, people are saying we want our freedom back," he told the rally.

He said Utah — if it joins the call for an unprecedented constitutional convention — "would turn things around" for the country.

Nelson is pushing a resolution in the Legislature calling for a convention of the states, HCR3. It passed 73-0 in the House, and awaits Senate debate.