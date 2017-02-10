State liquor agency seeking legislative OK for two new stores

If the Utah Legislature gives the go-ahead, officials will begin searching for land in southwest Salt Lake County and central Davis County to build two new state liquor stores.

The Riverton and Layton market areas currently have the greatest need for retail stores, Sal Petilos, executive director of the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC), told a legislative committee Friday.

Identifying market areas — rather than individual cities — should help the DABC, which in the past has had trouble finding cities willing to host new stores, Petilos told members of a budget subcommittee.

Before any new stores are built, however, the DABC must get approval from the Legislature to issue revenue bonds. Petilos said the agency needs $5.4 million per parcel to start the purchasing and planning process.