‘Thug Thursday’ draws apology from Utah high school principal

A day after students dressed up for "Thug Thursday" at a Utah high school, the principal has apologized to parents and students for the "very inappropriate" Spirit Week celebration.
This week at Olympus High School, students have been encouraged to dress according to themes, such as " 'Merica Monday," "Tropical Tuesday" and "Workout Wednesday."
But Thursday's event, where students were encouraged to dress like "thugs," was met with controversy. In a written apology addressed to the Olympus High Community, Principal Steve Perschon apologized for the "culturally insensitive" activity, which he said promoted negative and inaccurate stereotypes.
"This activity does not reflect the feelings or values of our school and community," Perschon wrote. "... My apologies to any member of our school and community who were made to feel unsafe, unvalued or denigrated in any way, shape or form."