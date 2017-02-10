Bill to extend early voting advances

Early in-person voting could be extended all the way up to Election Day in Utah.

The House voted 73-0 on Friday to pass HB105 to allow that, and sent it to the Senate.

Currently, early voting at special balloting locations may begin two weeks before Election Day and extend until the Friday before the Tuesday elections. If the bill passes, it will allow early voting through the Monday before elections.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, said Salt Lake County had about 250 people try to cast early voting on the Monday before the election, but had to turn them away under current law.