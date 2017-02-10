Parking help for wheelchair users advances

People in wheelchairs may soon get a little extra help to keep others out of van-accessible parking if they don't really need it.

The House unanimously passed HB56 on Friday, and sent it to the Senate. It will allow creating a special placard to give wheelchair users preference for van-accessible parking spaces.

It directs the Utah State Tax Commission to include educational information to holders of other disability parking permits, asking them to avoid van-accessible spots if possible to help those in wheelchairs.

It also allows the handicapped to put placards on their dashboards — instead of hanging them from mirrors — because many physically cannot reach the mirrors. They had complained of being ticketed for that.