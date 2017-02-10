Bingham High School ‘lockout’ as S. Jordan cops hunt gang members

South Jordan's Bingham High School was on "lockout" late Friday morning as a precaution against possible street gang activity.

Police Lt. Matt Pennington said everyone at the 2,400-student, Jordan School District campus was safe as of 11 a.m., and the restrictions — which allowed normal activities inside the school but barred entry to anyone outside — could soon be lifted.

Two male students at the school, who did not show up for classes on Friday, had been sought through the morning hours after allegedly being involved in the theft of firearms from one of their parents' homes in Herriman.

The boys are members of a gang that reportedly had clashed with a rival group at the high school, Pennington said.