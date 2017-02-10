When canal breached, small Utah town of Garden City called out the volunteers

The resulting sandbag river took the floodwaters into storm drains and into the lake. As of late Friday morning, the plan appeared to be working. Earlier, a more desperate backup plan had been considered that may have stretched the sandbags across U.S. 89.

"We continue working on diverting the water and we're also trying to check more of the immediate area for other flooding-related problems," Wahlberg said.

That work will likely stretch into the weekend. "We just get busier and busier," Wahlberg said, noting that owners of the affected homes had been notified and would be traveling to the town to inspect damages.

The National Weather Service put northern Utah's Rich County under a Flood Warning through 5:30 p.m. Friday, but more rain was expected this weekend throughout the region.

"We have so much snow on the ground in the Garden City area right now, so much rain, and the warm temperatures that it's just super-saturated with no place for the melt to go," said Rich County Emergency Service Manager Bryce Nielson.

In addition to the Harbor Village homes, Nielson said public safety officials also were keeping close watch on the Azure Cove area, another vacation homes development where about 15, also currently unoccupied residences could be threatened by flooding if rapid snow melt and rain continued unabated.

Those Azure Cove properties are typically surrounded by 2-3 feet of snow, and located near the lakeshore.

"We're trying to get the word out to the owners to come on up and check out of their properties," Nielson said, noting the county had laid in a good supply of sandbags and sand for them, if needed.

It could be a wet and wild weekend not just for Rich County, however. After two days of steady rains, combined with unusually warm daytime temperatures, the flooding threat extends to low-lying areas of Morgan, Cache, Box Elder and Weber counties as well, according to the National Weather Service.

