West Valley City woman dies in Wyoming rollover crash

A West Valley City woman died early Friday morning when the pickup truck she was riding in slid on ice and rolled into the Interstate 80 median about 5 miles east of Evanston, Wyo.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. David Wagener said that 26-year-old Danielle Hanna was a passenger in the eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua Price, 36, of Green River, Wyo. Hanna was not wearing her seat belt, and was ejected as the pickup rolled.

She died at the scene of the 3:50 a.m. crash, Wagener said.

Pierce was treated at Evanston Regional Hospital and upon release arrested by WHP troopers. He was booked into the Uinta County Detention Center on suspicion of felony impaired driving, driving on a suspended license and interference with a police officer.

The investigation is ongoing, Wagener said.

