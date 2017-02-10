Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Key accuser Marc Sessions Jenson takes witness stand for a third day

The latest from Day 4 of the trial:

10:15 a.m.

In a recorded call made from prison in 2011, the state's key witness in the John Swallow case told a woman that he regretted never having told his story to correct the lies told about him by others and said everyone who had hurt him was Mormon.

Marc Sessions Jenson lamented that Mormons are fixated on the persecution they suffered when their church was in its infancy, but now have become the ones who persecute others.

"They do it in their gray suits and their white shirts," Jenson told the woman, adding. "They want you to suffer, they want you to pay a price."

The woman, whom Jenson said sounded like someone named Becky, tells him she isn't sure that's so.

The call is one of 300 that Swallow's defense attorney Scott C. Williams said Jenson made while incarcerated.

During re-direct examination by Deputy Salt Lake County District Attorney Chou Chou Collins, Jenson said he never saw then-U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., at the Pelican Hill resort in 2009. But he did see Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, who was a member of the Utah Transit Authority board at the time.

Jenson says he didn't go to the "secret meeting," so he doesn't know if Mark Shurtleff, Tim Lawson and John Swallow were there.

Jenson says he paid between $220,000 and $250,000 to Lawson, Shurtleff's alleged "fixer," over two years.

Asked why he never reported the alleged extortion, Jenson said: "Who do you report the attorney general to?"

Jenson says he told his lawyers what happened and asked them to call Shurtleff. But he never asked them if they reported the extortion.

Jenson said he was "being very generous" to Swallow — by paying for Swallow to visit Pelican Hill — who did only 15 hours of legal work for him. But he never paid him in cash.