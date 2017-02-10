South Salt Lake police hunt for big-nosed credit union robber

South Salt Lake police are hoping the public will help them bring a credit union robber to justice.

SSLPD spokesman Gary Keller said the suspect — a thin, 5-foot-11 white male with "deep-set eyes," a "chiseled" face and a noticeably elongated proboscis — wore blue jeans, a dark gray hoodie under a black jacket, and camouflage-pattern cap when he walked into the Trans West Credit Union, 39 W. 2100 South.

At 5:29 p.m. Thursday, he approached the counter and handed a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied, and the suspect, who did not show a weapon, was last seen running southbound on Richards Street with an undisclosed amount of money.