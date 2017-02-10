Utah semi driver involved in accident that killed second trucker

A Utah truck driver was involved in an east-central Idaho accident that claimed the life of another semi-trailer rig operator.

The Idaho State Patrol reported that Jeremy Sommers, 22, of West Valley City, Utah, was driving westbound on U.S. 20/26/93 just before noon Thursday. He was hauling three trailers loaded with hay when, roughly between Carey and Arco, the rear trailer flipped onto its side.

Bales of hay toppled into the eastbound lanes, where they were struck my another semi hauling a utility box trailer. The truck, driven by 31-year-old Ryan James Yancey, of Portland, Ore., then struck a large snow berm.