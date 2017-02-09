Pornography lawsuit bill approved by Utah Senate panel; bill would give immunity in certain cases

A bill opening pornographers up to civil lawsuits was approved by a Senate panel Thursday.
Members of the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee voted 3-0 in support of SB185, which establishes a cause of action for children who suffer "emotional or psychological harm" from viewing graphic, adult content.
The bill excludes internet service providers, online search engines and satellite television providers, sponsor Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, said, and would not apply to adults who view explicit content.
"My target on this bill is the actual websites that are hosting pornographic material," Weiler said.