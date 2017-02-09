House kills plan to require seat belts on school buses

Worries about money outweighed safety concerns as the House on Thursday voted down a bill that would have required seat belts on new school buses in Utah.
HB132 died on a 30-40 vote.
Critics complained that adding seat belts to new buses is estimated to cost about $10,000 per bus. Opponents argued that would lead school districts to buy fewer buses, which they said would worsen safety by forcing more children to walk.
"The science just isn't there" to show seat belts significantly improve safety in school buses, which he said are among the safest vehicles on the road, Rep. Timothy Hawkes, R-Centerville, argued. He noted that federal transportation safety agencies have not mandated their use on school buses.