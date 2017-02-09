House kills plan to require seat belts on school buses

But Rep. Dixon Pitcher, R-Ogden, countered the issue is a common-sense one.

"To say that seat belts don't help on a bus doesn't pass the giggle test," he said.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City, said, "The science is there," and said several federal officials have called for seat belts on school buses, even if they are not mandated.

Rep. Susan Pulsipher, R-South Jordan, said the bill would take away the ability of school districts to spend their limited money on other projects that may improve safety more — including protecting children once they step off buses, which is where she said more injuries occur.

Hall said it is ironic that under Utah law, police may ticket parents who fail to ensure their children buckle up — but many children are sent to school on buses without seat belts.

Hall also noted that the state plans to replace many "dirty diesel" school buses this year with money from a settlement from Volkswagen for violating emissions laws. He said that was an opportunity also to fund seat belts on many new buses at the same time.