Utah town votes to sell city street to LDS Church

"As you may be aware, the ACLU of Utah has litigated these issues in the past," the civil liberties group wrote in a letter to the Manti City Corporation in November. "We strongly recommend that the proposed sale be rejected."

Council members approved the sale on Feb. 1, after two public hearings that included input from opponents and supporters, city administrator Kent Barton said Thursday.

That particular stretch of road isn't highly trafficked, city officials noted. The street became a dead end at its intersection with U.S. Highway 89 in 2007. The church owns the land on both sides of the street.

"It was pretty much a private driveway that we've been maintaining as a city," said Michelle Francks, the city's treasurer.

That is, of course, until the Mormon Miracle Pageant comes to town.

Every year the LDS Church hosts the outdoor pageant, which has attracted thousands of visitors , as well as protesters, to the surrounding streets, which are open public forums.

Protesters at future pageants may not be able to demonstrate at 100 East, Barton said. Instead they'll be limited to 400 North, which runs east-west.

"We just felt like the intersection is closed, it services only traffic to LDS properties, so we approached the church and asked them to buy it," Barton said. "They'd offered to purchase it and we don't put any encumbrances on it."

Church officials declined to comment on the proposed sale.

Barton said the city needs $1 million to secure matching funding for the $4 million sports complex, and the sale would get the city over the mark.

"We've actually been having our youth play [soccer] in our cemetery in an area that hasn't been used for graves yet," Barton said. "It's kind of been a bit of an embarrassment."

Sale of public property to the Mormon church has a contentious history in Utah. Salt Lake City leaders sold a block of Main Street in the heart of downtown that was later closed to vehicle traffic and became a promenade that was privately owned but remained easily accessible by the public.

The sale led to lawsuits over whether the church could regulate behavior in the area and later led to protests after two men were stopped by security guards after they walked through the promenade holding hands and shared a kiss in 2009. Prosecutors declined to pursue trespassing charges in the case.

