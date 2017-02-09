Utah guv says outdoor retailers’ threats ignore state’s efforts to protect public lands

"The overriding theme," association Executive Director Amy Roberts said, "is a disagreement over keeping public lands public, and we really see that as a foundational issue for our industry."

One major retailer, Patagonia, said it would boycott shows as long as they remain in Utah because of elected leaders' relentless campaign to erase the new Bears Ears National Monument.

Patagonia was joined Thursday by Arc'teryx, a Canadian outerwear and equipment company that announced its withdrawal from the Salt Lake City Outdoor retailers events "due to the state's efforts to rescind protection of Bears Ears National Monument and other public lands."

Company President Jon Hoerauf said some $150,000 the company would have spent on the conventions will be reallocated over three years to a Public Lands Defense Fund.

Herbert was among the chorus of all-Republican statewide and congressional leaders to decry in the strongest language the creation of Bears Ears National Monument by outgoing President Barack Obama in December. A resolution calling for the Trump administration to rescind the monument flew through the Legislature in record time and was quickly signed by the governor.

But Herbert said comments from some of the outdoor retailers show they may not realize all that Utah does for their industry, and called for a meeting with them.

"This ought not to be a discussion carried on through the media," he said. "So I am asking my staff to reach out to the Outdoor Retailers Association and all those who are involved to have a meeting with me at the earliest opportunity where we can discuss the issues."

He added, "I notice misrepresentation and misunderstanding. We need to sit down face to face … and see what their concerns are, and if we can address them. I understand their apprehension and their concern, but I think we have answers to their questions."

When asked what he thought of trying to influence Utah policy through a boycott or threats to move the shows, Herbert said, "It is a political ploy we see."

He added, "I would like to see if we could take the politics out of this issue. This debate has been going on for the last 100 years on public lands."

He said Utah is seeking an optimal balance between protecting some public lands, and allowing ranching, farming, mining and other development on others where appropriate.

Herbert defended possible use of lawsuits to seek state control over federal lands when needed, saying it is one of three arrows in the state's quiver to find a balance on public lands along with negotiation and congressional legislation.

"We're trying to be good stewards of the land," Herbert said. "We're trying to provide access to public lands for those who want to enjoy them."

He listed evidence that Utah is friendlier to public lands than retailers may think.

"We were the first state in America to have an outdoor recreation office, where we have been working with the Outdoor Retail Association and others to say, 'What can we do to foster and improve outdoor recreational activities?"