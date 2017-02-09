Utah congressmen say they’re willing to challenge Trump if needed

"Even if we just agree to disagree," Stewart said, "we owe it to each other to have that conversation."

Stewart and Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, during visits Thursday to the Utah Legislature were asked about recent actions by President Donald Trump, including the travel ban on seven majority-Muslim nations, and their commitment to checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches.

Chaffetz said while he supports the careful vetting of persons entering the United States, he is concerned about any action that could impose restrictions on religion or extend religious discrimination.

"I think Mormons should understand being picked on as a religious minority," said Chaffetz, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

While meeting with members of the Utah House Democratic Caucus, Chaffetz was asked whether the House Oversight Committee he leads would approach Trump with the same investigative zeal that it applied to the Obama Administration and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"I'm wondering if you have the political courage to be an equal-opportunity investigator," Poulson said.

Chaffetz said that while his committee investigated at length the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, he said there is no indication that anyone within the U.S. government has withheld information or misrepresented the recent U.S. special operations raid in Yemen in which several civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed.

"I don't see our leaders coming back out and lying about it," Chaffetz said. "That was the difference in Benghazi."

Stewart said he was frequently critical of what he perceived as breaches of constitutional authority by President Obama, and he said he would raise the same objections if Trump began acting inappropriately.

"Our country, our Constitution, this thing that we see now is so unique in the world," Stewart said. "It has to be protected."

Stewart said that President Trump sometimes says things he doesn't mean. While some temporary immigration bans make sense, he said, the president should avoid creating the impression his policy is targeting Islam as a religion.

Likewise, he took issue with recent comments by Trump that seemed to compare the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a "KGB thug" Stewart said — with the United States.