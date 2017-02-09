Body found in West Valley City stretch of Jordan River

A body was retrieved from the Jordan River in West Valley City late Thursday morning.

Public safety dispatchers said a passerby spotted the remains along the Jordan River Trail, near 3280 South and 1200 West at 10:14 a.m.

Police, noting the remains had been in the water for an extended period of time, were unable to immediately determine whether the deceased was male or female.

However, initial reports were that no signs of foul play were apparent.

The Tribune will provide more details as they develop.

