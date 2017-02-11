10th anniversary of Trolley Square shootings arrives as gun-control advocates mount challenges

"I feel like I have a little bit of power now to make a difference, to make us all safer," Bagley said in an interview Thursday. She oversees membership for the Utah chapter.

The 10th anniversary of the Trolley Square shootings is Sunday, and it is Moms Demand Action that is planning the vigil commemorating the event.

The vigil will be at 6 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1070 Foothill Drive, in Salt Lake City.

Terri Marshall-Gilfillan, who works with volunteers for Moms Demand Action's Utah chapter, said the vigil will focus on the shootings and the victims, not discuss gun control measures specifically.

"We will be talking generally about how we want to make the world safer," she said.

Ten years ago, Sulejman Talovic, 18, parked his car on the parking terrace that then existed on Trolley Square's west side.

He used a 12-gauge shotgun to kill Jeffrey Walker, 52, and wounded his 16-year-old son, A.J. Walker.

Talovic fired the shotgun two more times at another man, Shawn Munns, wounding him. Then Talovic went inside the mall.

Talovic would use the shotgun and a .38 Special revolver to kill five people and wound four.

The casualties stopped when an off-duty Ogden police officer, Ken Hammond, encountered and exchanged gunfire with Talovic. A Salt Lake City police SWAT team soon arrived and killed Talovic as he was still firing at Hammond and a Salt Lake City police sergeant who also responded.

The shootings immediately spurred discussions about guns in Utah, particularly focused on whether people with mental illness should have access to them. While there is no record of Talovic being diagnosed as mentally ill — no reason for the shootings was identified — Talovic came to the United States as a Bosnian refugee, and many wondered whether his years of exposure to the Bosnian War played a role in the attacks.

Two-and-a-half months after the shootings, then-U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt came to Salt Lake City to hold a roundtable discussion on guns and mental health.

Chris Burbank — who was Salt Lake City's police chief during the Trolley Square shootings and attended that round-table discussion — says there has been no progress on how to keep guns away from someone who is mentally ill.

"The bottom line is, we have people in this country that are intent on doing people harm and they have access to firearms," Burbank said recently.

Burbank favors background checks for all gun purchases. He believes it would reduce the ease of access to guns.