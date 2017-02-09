Gov. Herbert orders closer business-friendly review of new rules

Salt Lake Chamber President Lane Beattie said, for example, that 25 percent of the cost of a new home now comes from complying with regulations. He said Herbert, a former real-estate agent, and Wilson, a homebuilder, understand that.

"We want you to be profitable. We want you to increase your market share," the governor told business people at the signing. "We want to make sure the rules we put into place help that to happen."

Herbert said an earlier executive order in 2011 reviewed 2,000 administrative rules then, and found 368 that were outdated and served no purpose — and they were removed.

The new order requires that new rules "not impose unnecessary burdens on the economy, on individuals, on public or private organizations, or on local governments."

Before new rules are adopted, it calls for public participation and review. It calls for need for the rule to be clearly established. It also calls for analysis of the costs or savings of the rule to government, business and others — something that is already required.

Cabinet-level officials and the governor's office would also review new rules.

The order was announced on "Salt Lake Chamber" day at the Legislature, when business people lobby lawmakers all day, and offer an evening reception for them.