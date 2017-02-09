Quantcast
Dugway Proving Ground official charged with equipment theft

By | The Salt Lake Tribune connect
First Published

The official tasked with overseeing the Army's supply and logistics center at Dugway Proving Ground in Utah was charged Wednesday with stealing the equipment he managed.

Federal prosecutors say Phillip Tomac stole equipment worth more than $1,000, including military-grade optics, between June 2012 and this past month.

He is charged in U.S. District Court in Utah with felony theft of government property. The charges give little detail about the government's case against Tomac.

An initial court appearance was set for March 15 before Judge Paul Warner.

"He will not be arrested. A summons will be issued," said Medolie Rydalch, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Tomac didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment, and the charges didn't note whether Tomac yet had an attorney.

He worked for the Department of Defense in Utah since 2010, according to his LinkedIn.

He started as director of the Logistics Readiness Center at Dugway Proving Ground in 2012.

 

