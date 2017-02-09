Quantcast
Lehi woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to allegedly sexting teens, providing pot

A Lehi mother faces multiple felony counts after allegedly providing marijuana to two teens and sending images of female breasts to a group text chat including underage males.

The 37-year-old woman's own teen son was part of that chat group, police say.

Alerted by a parent of one of the minors, Lehi police say they gathered multiple "narratives" from participants and others which allegedly confirmed the alleged actions.

The photographic transmissions occurred on Nov. 30, 2016, and the woman purportedly smoked marijuana with, and provided pot-laced edibles to at least two minors at her Lehi home on Feb. 2 of this year.

In all, the woman was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with six third-degree felony counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor by an adult, and two third-degree felony counts of child endangerment.

She was booked into the Utah County jail on Feb. 2 and then released the same day, pending a Wednesday hearing before Judge Lynn Davis. Her attorney entered a "not guilty" on her behalf.

