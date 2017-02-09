Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in northwest Salt Lake City

A woman was struck by a car and killed as she attempted to cross a street Thursday morning in northwest Salt Lake City.
The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was in a crosswalk walking southbound when she was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 25-year-old man.
Salt Lake City police Lt. Mike Ross said the woman was wearing black clothing in the pre-dawn darkness and the driver, described as extremely distraught, did not seen her in time to stop.
The Tribune will update this story as more information develops.
