Fatal auto-pedestrian accident in northwest Salt Lake City

A woman was struck by a car and killed as she attempted to cross a street Thursday morning in northwest Salt Lake City.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was in a crosswalk walking southbound when she was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 25-year-old man.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Mike Ross said the woman was wearing black clothing in the pre-dawn darkness and the driver, described as extremely distraught, did not seen her in time to stop.

The Tribune will update this story as more information develops.

