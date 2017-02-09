Quantcast
Know this guy? Call UPD; he robbed a Midvale credit union

By connect
Unified Police detectives have released images captured from a credit union's security camera in hopes of identifying and bringing to justice a Midvale robber.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said the suspect — a 6-foot white man in his late-20s to 30s with short black hair, wearing a camouflage-patterned cap, red shirt and blue jeans — entered the Jordan Credit Union, 658 W. Center Street about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect approached the counter and showed the teller a note demanding money. He did not threaten the teller or show a weapon, but still was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.

Lohrke said the man was last seen running west on Center Street.

If you recognize the suspect, UPD asks that you call detectives at 385-468-9819.

