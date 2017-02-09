Know this guy? Call UPD; he robbed a Midvale credit union

Unified Police detectives have released images captured from a credit union's security camera in hopes of identifying and bringing to justice a Midvale robber.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said the suspect — a 6-foot white man in his late-20s to 30s with short black hair, wearing a camouflage-patterned cap, red shirt and blue jeans — entered the Jordan Credit Union, 658 W. Center Street about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect approached the counter and showed the teller a note demanding money. He did not threaten the teller or show a weapon, but still was given an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing.