House panel passes over ‘tampon tax exemption’ without an up or down vote

While she noted her legislation is often called the tampon tax exemption bill, she said it could benefit both men and women, young and old.

She argued that personal hygiene items are not a luxury, and are expensive — as are the taxes on them. Duckworth said the state has used similar arguments to exempt prescription drugs from tax and to charge reduced tax on food.

A senior who uses incontinence items would save an estimated $82 a year in taxes, Duckworth said. Parents of babies in diapers would save about $50 a year. She said a woman who buys tampons could save about $17 a year.

Legislative analysts figured the bill could cost the state about $4 million next year in lost sales tax, and cost cities and counties another $1.8 million. Duckworth disputes that, arguing the money saved would be quickly spent on other needed items and generate more sales tax.

Leaders of the recent women's march on the Capitol — which attracted thousands of women on the opening day of the Legislature to protest their treatment — testified for Duckworth's bill.

Taxes on feminine hygiene products are "an additional hardship for a class of people who make less than men already," said Leslie Durham with Utah Women Unite. "It's not a luxury for us."

Kathleen Miller with the group said statues such as New York and Connecticut offer a tax break on such products, "and they are still fiscally sound."

But Heather Williamson with Americans for Prosperity opposed the bill, preferring broader-based cuts in overall tax rates rather than singling out a few items for tax breaks and creating more new tax exemptions.

Rep. Karianee Lisonbee, R-Clearfield, made the motion to adjourn without a direct vote on the bill, but made clear that she opposed it.

She said because it would give a tax break only to disposable items, it creates an incentive not to buy cloth diapers or other cloth hygiene products. She said that puts more pressure on landfills, so she opposed it.