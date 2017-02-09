Latest from the John Swallow public corruption trial: Marc Sessions Jenson testimony continues

As the jury trial of embattled former Utah Attorney General John Swallow resumed Thursday, key accuser Marc Sessions Jenson was on the witness stand for a second day.

On Wednesday, Jenson, the prosecution's first witness, testified about 2009 trips that Swallow and his immediate predecessor, three-term Attorney General Mark Shurtleff, made to a ritzy Southern California resort, where they allegedly coerced Jenson into footing the bill, and shook him down for cash and other favors.

Swallow has pleaded not guilty to 13 felony and misdemeanor charges, stemming from allegations of erecting a pay-to-play climate inside the attorney general's office.