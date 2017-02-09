Utah’s homeless service clients increase 11 percent in two years, state report shows

Still, McAdams said, "if you say [the state's data is] roughly in the right ballpark, then we've seen an increase. I think that would be reaffirmed by the anecdotal experience of all of us."

In 2016 alone, people using state- and federally funded emergency shelters and transitional housing services jumped 5 percent to 13,614 — a figure that may increase when some apparently unreported homeless youth figures are added to the total.

Confidentiality laws preclude domestic violence-related service providers from using the state's database, while wholly private providers are not required to do so.

Tamera Kohler, assistant director of housing and community development for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, readily acknowledged that the available data is "squishy" and estimated that the database roster includes about 85 percent of those experiencing homelessness.

"What we're trying to do is get the best representation we have year over year, knowing that it's incomplete," she said.

Kohler pointed to a discrepancy in the total for the grouping of Utah, Summit and Wasatch counties, which reported a 63 percent drop in homeless youth. That was likely due to inconsistent tracking from a single provider, she said, and may be revised.

The rest of the state saw service clients increase by 18 percent to 3,231 — a spike Kohler attributes to increased capacity with newer shelters in Ogden and St. George.

HUD's one-night Point in Time count paints a starkly different portrait of homelessness, which it indicates has declined by 7 percent in Utah since 2007 and 15 percent nationwide.

But HUD has changed definitions and methods for the count, and totals can also vary based on early-winter temperatures. Extreme cold may lead some to stay on couches who wouldn't otherwise, or leave the area for a warmer climate.

Early indications are that January's count — which is still being vetted for possible duplications — will reflect an uptick from the 57 unsheltered homeless people found in Salt Lake City in 2016. Robert Wesemann, who leads the effort for Volunteers of America, said Wednesday that volunteers engaged with 200 people outside of the shelter.

Longtime Salt Lake City homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson said both data sets are flawed — though by no fault of those preparing them — due to a wide variation in types of services and living situations.

The overall homeless population, she said, is "much higher than what we see here."

The state also reported Wednesday that the average length of stay in emergency shelters increased by two days to 53 during 2016, while the median length of stay rose by three, to 20.

Salt Lake City and county leaders have collaborated for two years to rethink homeless services and rid Pioneer Park of rampant drug-dealing and lawlessness.