Utah man sentenced to more than two decades behind bars on child porn charge

First Published      Updated 33 minutes ago

A Cedar City man has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

Under the sentence imposed Monday by U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart, Chad Ryan Huntsman will be on supervised release for life after he completes his prison term.

The 34-year-old was indicted in November 2015 on one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Huntsman had pleaded guilty to the production and the possession count was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In a written statement, Huntsman admitted he took nude photographs in June 2015 of a child under 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Huntsman is charged in Utah's 5th District Court with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Those charges are pending.

A charging document says Dropbox Inc. reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that one of the service's users had downloaded material showing child abuse to an account.

A review of the files showed 156 images of nude prepubescent girls being raped or sexually exploited by men, according to the document. Investigators serving a search warrant at Huntsman's home found several hundred pictures of child pornography on his phone, the charging document alleges.

The Associated Press has reported that Huntsman was a science teacher at Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane. A school spokesman has said the case is unrelated to the students there, according to the AP.

pmanson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @PamelaMansonSLC

 

