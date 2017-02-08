Utah man sentenced to more than two decades behind bars on child porn charge

A Cedar City man has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.

Under the sentence imposed Monday by U.S. District Judge Ted Stewart, Chad Ryan Huntsman will be on supervised release for life after he completes his prison term.

The 34-year-old was indicted in November 2015 on one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography. Huntsman had pleaded guilty to the production and the possession count was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

In a written statement, Huntsman admitted he took nude photographs in June 2015 of a child under 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct.