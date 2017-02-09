Rolly: When Mayor Biskupski speaks, I’d like to listen — if I could just get in

My second thought: Biskupski was speaking to a room of about 150 well-connected people. I probably know about two-thirds of them. So if I really wanted to learn what she said, I could call two or three of them and ask them to take notes.

That's what I did.

No big deal. Biskupski, who campaigned in 2015 partly on bringing more transparency to City Hall, spoke mostly about her strategy to deal with the homeless crisis and didn't say anything differently from what she has said before. So the "no press" edict was a bit puzzling.

She was introduced by Amanda Dickson of KSL Newsradio, but Dickson was there as a Rotarian, not as a news person.

I also was told that the mayor's security guard stood at the door during the speech, perhaps to ensure that undesirables like me were kept out.

Speaking of transparency • The first direct contact residents on and near Simpson Avenue in Sugar House received after it was announced a homeless resource shelter would come to their area was not from a city official.

It was from a real estate agent offering to sell their homes for them.

Within one or two days of the news conference announcing the shelter locations, residents received a flier from a real estate agent offering to give them a free valuation of their homes.

Since then, a number of agents have offered their services as well.

Meanwhile, residents say they have had a hard time getting city officials to respond to their concerns, although David Litvak, Biskupski's deputy chief of staff, did meet with them last weekend.

Trade war would damage Utah • With President Donald Trump's plans for financing a border wall with Mexico sparking fears about a trade war, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an analysis and found that Utah would be the seventh most-impacted state.

The study used five metrics, with some given more weight than others. Here's what it discovered:

Utah ranks 36th in exports to Mexico as a percentage of total state exports. It ranks 28th in exports to Mexico as a percentage of the state's GDP.