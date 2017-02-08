Utah House wants Volkwagen settlement to help replace dirty diesel school buses

The House called Wednesday for Utah to use at least some of its from a settlement over emissions cheating by Volkswagen to buy new low-pollution schools buses.

It voted 69-4 to pass HCR5, now on its way to the Senate.

The resolution originally called for using $20 million for school buses out of an expected $32 million coming to Utah from Volkswagen.

But its sponsor, Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, removed specific numbers from the resolution at the request of the governor's office and the Department of Environmental Quality while they are reviewing competing proposals for the money.

Now, it calls for replacing "at least a portion of the 433 dirty diesel school buses," which are at least 11 years old in the state, with clean-fuel alternatives.