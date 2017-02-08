Utah Senate approves call to shrink Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Last week, the Legislature passed and Gov. Gary Herbert signed a resolution urging President Donald Trump to rescind the newly-created Bears Ears National Monument.

But unlike the Bears Ears resolution, a member of Utah's Democratic Party joined his republican colleagues Wednesday in supporting a renegotiation of the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument.

Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, said the 1996 designation has led to two decades of lingering consternation among the residents of Southern Utah.

"This is not a discussion to do away with the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument," Davis said. "But rather, let's sit down and negotiate some of the boundaries."

Wednesday's resolution is likely to add to the concerns of Outdoor Retailers organizers, who this week said they would consider new venues for the convention held twice-yearly in Salt Lake City.

And Patagonia president Rose Marcario announced Tuesday that her company would sit out the convention unless it was moved to another state due to Utah's "hostile environment" for public lands.

"We are confident other outdoor manufacturers and retailers will join us in moving our investment to a state that values our industry and promotes public lands conservation," she said.

Lawmakers who supported the resolution spoke in favor of preserving recreational opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. But they added that a "mixed use" of public lands would provide a greater benefit to local communities, including the potential to mine coal and uranium deposits contained within the Grand Staircase-Escalante monument.

"You add all of the additional jobs that come along with that mining opportunity and it's huge for that economy," Okerlund said. "It would dwarf any economic growth that we have seen over the past 20 years."

But Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said studies have found growth in population, personal income and employment in the two decades since the monument was created.

The resolution sends a message, she said, but not necessarily one that helps the state.

Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy, said the primary issue with both Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante is their size.

He said he supports the creation of Utah's national parks, which included congressional approval, but described the unilateral designation of Utah's monuments as "tyrannical."