Vigil remembers Trolley Square shooting victims 10 years after attacks

Hayashi encouraged everyone to "try to make a difference, to make the world a better place."

Killed at Trolley Square on Feb. 12, 2007, were Jeffrey Walker, 52; Vanessa Quinn, 29; Kirsten Hinckley, 15; Brad Frantz, 24; and Teresa Ellis, 29. Wounded were A.J. Walker, Walker's 16-year-old son; Carolyn Tuft, Kirsten Hinckley's mother; Shawn Munns; and Stacy Hanson.

The gunman, 18-year-old Sulejman Talovic, used a 12-guage shotgun and a revolver to kill and wound his victims. A Salt Lake City SWAT team killed Talovic as he was firing at an off-duty Ogden police officer who had encountered him and a Salt Lake City police sergeant who also responded.

Tuft, who started the Utah chapter of Moms Demand Action, said everyone who has lost a loved one suffers every day. The constant pain she feels from her injuries also never lets her forgets what happened, she said.

Kait Hinckley, Tuft's daughter, said she misses her sister and asked everyone to have empathy for each other. Joe Russo, a friend of Quinn and her husband, Richard, talked about how life can change in a minute.

We need to be kind, we need to be loving," he said.

Dan Steglich, Frantz's uncle, described his nephew as a "great kid."

"It's just a big void that Brad's not there," he said. "Why do we kill each other?"

Anne Bagley, who had dinner with her two daughters and two granddaughters at Trolley Square on Feb. 12, 2007, said she and her family members escaped injury because they stopped in a store on their way to the parking lot, where her car was just two stalls away from where Talovic parked. The five hid in a closet with store employees and other shoppers until the police evacuated them.

"The shooting from beginning to end took only six minutes but it seemed like hours," Bagley said.

She now is part of Moms Demand Action and no longer feels powerless, Bagley said. The groups is fighting for measures that respect the Second Amendment but also protect people, she said.

"We must works together for more sensible gun laws," Bagley said.

