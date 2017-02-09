Affordable housing advocates rally at the state Capitol

Affordable housing supporters rallied at the Capitol on Thursday in support of HB36, which proposes ramped-up income-tax credits for landlords.

The legislation, estimated to cost $1.4 million per year in education funding, also would appropriate $6 million for affordable housing. The measure riffs off of a recent state report pegging Utah's housing shortage for extremely low-income renters at 38,000 units.

HB36 sponsoring Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, has joined other state and local leaders in describing the housing shortage as a "crisis." Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is co-sponsoring the measure.

The appropriations in the bill were included in Gov. Gary Herbert's recommended budget.