Affordable housing advocates rally at the state Capitol

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 17 minutes ago
Affordable housing supporters rallied at the Capitol on Thursday in support of HB36, which proposes ramped-up income-tax credits for landlords.

The legislation, estimated to cost $1.4 million per year in education funding, also would appropriate $6 million for affordable housing. The measure riffs off of a recent state report pegging Utah's housing shortage for extremely low-income renters at 38,000 units.

HB36 sponsoring Rep. Becky Edwards, R-North Salt Lake, has joined other state and local leaders in describing the housing shortage as a "crisis." Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, is co-sponsoring the measure.

The appropriations in the bill were included in Gov. Gary Herbert's recommended budget.

HB36 has passed the House and won approval on its first Senate vote. It is being held until near the end of the session when lawmakers will prioritize spending in preparation of a final budget.

 

