Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge auto tour loop closed due to weather

Recent rains and snow-melt forced the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge to close its popular Auto Tour Loop route on Wednesday.

Refuge Manager Bob Barrett said the precipitation, along with the effects of warmer temperatures, had rendered the dirt road temporarily unsafe for drivers.

Staff will monitor conditions and re-open the road when it is deemed once more passable.

The 36-mile, round trip route usually is open dawn to dusk, winding through varied birdwatching terrain including pristine wetlands. Among favorites with visitors are the refuge's cinnamon teal, white-faced ibis and Franklin's gulls.

