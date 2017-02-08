Sandy police seek driver who failed to stop at fatal auto-pedestrian accident

A woman who was died Tuesday night while crossing a dark street in Sandy was struck by more than one car, and police say one of the driver's failed to remain at the scene.

Rhonda Crebs, 65, was wearing dark clothing as she attempted to cross 700 East near 10500 South, were there was no crosswalk, at about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a northbound car that hit her stopped, was cooperative and no citations were anticipated, said Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

But the woman was struck more than once, including by a white passenger car whose occupants police would like to interview.