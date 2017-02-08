Sandy police: No citations expected in fatal auto-pedestrian accident

Police have released the identity of a woman who was fatally struck by a car as she attempted to walk across a dark street in Sandy.

Sandy police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said Rhonda Crebs, 65, was also wearing dark clothing as she attempted to cross 700 East near 10500 South about 7 pm. Tuesday.

The Sandy woman, who was not in a crosswalk, died at the scene of the accident.

Nielsen said the driver of the northbound car that hit her stopped and was cooperative. No citations were anticipated.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims