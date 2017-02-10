Utah burger battle ends with settlement

The battle between Carl's Jr. and Apollo Burger over the Western Bacon Cheeseburger trademark has been settled.

Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC filed suit in November accusing Apollo L.C. of infringing on its Western Bacon Cheeseburger trademark. Apollo Burger was selling sandwiches named Western Bacon Cheeseburger, a trademark that is "identical and confusingly similar" to one or more of Carl's Jr.'s Western Bacon Cheeseburger marks, according to the suit.

At the time the suit was filed, Apollo L.C. owner Michael Ziouras said the infringement was a misunderstanding and he thought Carl's Jr. had a trademark on a generic sandwich name.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Dee Benson signed a consent judgment and permanent injunction submitted by the two restaurant chains that ended the litigation.